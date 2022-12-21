Putin underscores importance of Kovykta Field for Russia and foreign partners

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The launch of the Kovykta Field in the Irkutsk Region of Russia will ensure reliable supplies to foreign partners and the impetus for development of eastern regions of the country, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the opening ceremony for the field and the Power of Siberia gas pipeline segment.

"A strong, strategically important production complex that comprises production, transportation and processing of natural gas" is being created in Eastern Russia, the head of state said.

"The launch of such complex will ensure reliable supplies of gas and products of its processing to both Russian plants and our foreign partners, will give a major impetus for socioeconomic development of eastern regions of Russia, and will make possible to create new high-performance jobs," Putin said.

The design capacity of Kovykta and Chayanda fields is more than 50 bln cubic meters per year, the Russian leader said. "This is a serious resource base for the Amur Gas Processing Plant - one of the largest and the most modern globally. Ethane, propane, helium and other commodity items in demand in the chemical industry, in public utilities and other sectors will be produced at its process trains," Putin added.