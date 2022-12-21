Putin gives the go-ahead for gas supplies to China from Kovykta Field

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given the go-ahead for the Kovykta Field and the Kovykta-Chayanda segment of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline on Wednesday via a video link.

"Start working," Putin said, and the control room received the relevant command.

Gazprom CEO Aleksey Miller also took part in the ceremony.

The launch of these facilities will facilitate development of gas supplies in eastern regions of Russia and reliable performance of obligations on Russian gas supplies to China. The length of the Kovykta-Chayanda section is 804 km and it links two gas fields.