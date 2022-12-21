Iran boosts oil output to 3 ln barrels per day — minister

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Iran has increased oil production to 3 mln barrels per day, Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday.

"In the field of oil production, we were able to achieve figures of 3 mln barrels of oil per day," Tasnim news agency quoted Owji as saying. "In addition, the production of light fractions of oil increased by 200,000 barrels per day," he added.

According to the December report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iran, which was freed from restrictions on oil production, reduced the figure in November by 1,000 bpd to 2.559 mln barrels per day.