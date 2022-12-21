Bringing about trilateral gas union depends on Moscow's proposals, says Kazakh diplomat

ASTANA, December 21. /TASS/. Generating the "trilateral gas union" of Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan, will depend on the conditions that Moscow offers Astana and Tashkent, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Almas Aidarov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Eurasian integration is intergovernmental integration, formalized by intergovernmental and interstate agreements. The creation of a gas union was a proposal from the Russian side, and so far, it has not been formalized. Nor have we received any details or proposals from the Russian side as to what form it [the gas union] will be implemented. So far, this is just an idea of integrating some gas trading processes," he noted.

According to the Kazakh diplomat, everything will depend on the conditions offered to the parties.

"So far, no separate structure, organization or interstate union in relation to gas is in place. It was just an idea for a settlement, for gas supplies and prices. There is a shortage of gas in all countries, so the Russian side came up with such a proposal," Aidarov explained.

On November 28, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the creation of a "trilateral gas union" with Uzbekistan during a meeting in the Kremlin, Ruslan Zheldibay, the press secretary of the Kazakh leader, said earlier.

On the same day, at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the Kazakh head of state said that Putin had proposed creating a trilateral gas union and was going to call the President of Uzbekistan about this.