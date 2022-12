MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The US dollar exchange rate topped 70 rubles on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday for the first time since May 11, according to trading data.

As of 07:12 Moscow time, the dollar gained 1.7%, reaching 70.04 rubles.

The dollar slowed down its growth by 07:15 Moscow time, and stood at 69.94 rubles (+1.54%).

Meanwhile, the euro rate grew by 0.79% to reach 74 rubles.