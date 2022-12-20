Musk searching for new Twitter CEO – CNBC

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Twitter owner and chief executive officer Elon Musk is proactively searching for a new chief executive for the social network, the CNBC TV Channel reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

"Musk’s search for a new CEO has been ongoing and began before the Twitter poll was made," CNBC said.

On October 27, the billionaire closed the Twitter acquisition deal.

Musk posted an informal poll on December 18, asking Twitter users if he should step down as head of the company and promised to abide by the results of the poll. As a result, 57.5% of voters were in favor of him stepping down from his role, and 42.5% were against that.