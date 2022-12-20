Russian Economy Ministry expects growth in payments using national currencies

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development expects the share of payments in national currencies within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will grow to 85% in the near future, Deputy Minister Dmitry Volvach said on Tuesday.

"We had 63% of payments in national currencies in 2013; we registered more than 75% this year," the official said. "We expect the share of payments in national currencies in the EAEU will grow to 85% in the near term, even considering the increase in the physical volume of this share. This is a very significant figure," he added.

The EAEU comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.