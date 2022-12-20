Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auctions on December 21

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance announced auctions for three issues of federal loan (OFZ) bonds to be held on December 21, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Series 26241 fixed-income OFZ bonds mature on November 17, 2032, Series 26237 fixed-income OFZ bonds mature on March 14, 2029, and Series 29023 variable coupon OFZ bonds mature on August 23, 2034 will be offered to investors, the ministry said.

"The amount of bids to be satisfied at auctions will be driven by the demand and the amount of the premium requested by the bidders against the actual yield levels established on the market," the Finance Ministry noted.