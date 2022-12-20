Bloomberg warns EU’s price cap scheme may worsen energy crisis

NEW YORK, December 20. /TASS/. The EU’s pursuit of imposing a price ceiling on natural gas may disrupt supplies of this fuel to the continent and exacerbate the energy crisis, the Bloomberg news agency reports.

The gas price cap mechanism adopted by EU members on Monday may help to prevent dramatic price fluctuations but may also make Europe vulnerable to gas supply deficiencies and fiercer competition with Asia, the agency stated.

A price ceiling without a cap on demand creates the risk of gas supply shortages by stimulating consumption, Bloomberg noted, citing a report by the Goldman Sachs Group. This may reduce the global supply in 2023 and prompt governments to impose limits on gas consumption in a worst-case scenario. Furthermore, the price cap will make it more difficult for European importers to significantly increase bids in support of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies. LNG suppliers will select Asia if prices there exceed the ceiling in Europe.

On Monday, EU member-states negotiated a dynamic gas price ceiling of €180 per MWh (about €1,850 per 1,000 cubic meters). It will be applicable from February 15, 2023 but can be canceled at any time should any shortages arise.