Russian gas share drops to 20% of Germany’s consumption in 2022 — research

BERLIN, December 20. /TASS/. The share of Russian gas in the consumption structure in Germany dropped from 55% to about 20% this year, the German Federal Association of Power and Water Supply Companies (BDEW) said in its annual report released on Tuesday.

"While Russia accounted for about 55% of natural gas consumed in Germany in 2021, the figure was just about 20% in 2022, according to preliminary estimates," the report reads. "Pipeline gas from Russia no longer comes to Germany as of September 2022," BDEW noted. "The cessation of such supplies has been compensated by growing [gas] imports from the Netherlands, and from Belgium and France," the Association noted.