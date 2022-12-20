US budget bill includes $225 mln in aid for Baltic 'allies'

WASHINGTON, December 20. /TASS/. The United States’ fiscal year 2023 budget bill includes $225 mln for the Baltic Security Initiative, according to a statement published on the website of the US Senate Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday.

An additional sum of $153 mln is supposed to be earmarked for security cooperation programs with a special emphasis on crucial European allies, the document said.

The Baltic Security Initiative was created based on a US concept in 2020. Washington views the strengthening of the defense potential of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to be its main goal.