Ruble up against dollar, euro, yuan on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The ruble exchange rate moved to positive territory against the dollar, euro and yuan during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange on Tuesday, according to trading data.

As of 7:55 am Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was down by 42.25 kopecks to 67.3 rubles compared with previous closing, while the euro was down by 58.75 kopecks to 71.55 rubles. Meanwhile the yuan was down by 6.3 kopecks to 9.594 rubles.

As trading opened on Moscow Exchange the dollar exchange rate against the ruble rose by 28 kopecks to 68 rubles, while the euro exchange rate added 16 kopecks to 72.3 rubles. The yuan exchange rate gained 3.2 kopecks to 9.689 rubles.