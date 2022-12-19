Russia’s container market falls by 13.5% to 461,000 TEU in November 2022 — Fesco

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia’s container market in November of decreased by 13.5% year-on-year and reached 461,000 TEU (20-foot equivalent), Russian transport group Fesco told reporters on Monday.

"In November 2022, the market decreased by 13.5% compared to the same month last year to 461,000 TEU," the company said.

Imports in November remained at the level of 2021, but increased by 4% compared to October 2022. Exports fell by 34% compared to November 2021, while export shipments through the ports of the Far East increased by 21%. Transit in November 2022 decreased by 22% year-on-year, and compared to October 2022, the growth reached 2%.

In 11 months of 2022, the Russian container market decreased by 15.6% year-on-year and amounted to 5.006 mln TEU. Meanwhile, import decreased by 13% to 1.891 mln TEU, export - by 24% and reached 1.416 ln TEU, transit - by 23% to 687,000 TEU. At the same time, domestic shipments rose by 1% to 1.012 mln TEU.