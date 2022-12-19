Dollar exchange rate above 68 rubles on Moscow Exchange, euro surpasses 72 rubles

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate rose above 68 rubles on Moscow Exchange on Monday, whereas the euro exchange rate surpassed 72 rubles first since May 11, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 3:48 pm Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was up by 5.35% at 68.11 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was up by 4.27% at 72.05 rubles, according to trading data as of 3:34 pm.

As of 4:20 pm, the dollar exchange rate was up by 4.07% at 67.28 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was up by 3.62% at 71.6 rubles. Meanwhile, the yuan was up by 3.43% at 9.588 rubles.