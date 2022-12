MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The RTS index fell by more than 5% the Moscow Exchange on Monday.

As of 15:24 Moscow time, the RTS index fell by 5.05% to 986.13 points.

By 15:56 Moscow time, the RTS index accelerated the decline and reached 982.53 points (-5.4%). Meanwhile, the MOEX index fell to 2,119.99 points (-0.6%).