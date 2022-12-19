Russia considering additional proposals in response to oil price cap — Kremlin

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Moscow is considering further proposals on how to respond to the oil price cap set by unfriendly states, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"There are certain solutions that have been put on paper. Still, there are also additional proposals currently being reviewed and discussed," Peskov said.

Tit-for-tat measures in respect to the cap set on Russian crude oil have almost been formulated, the Kremlin Spokesman noted.

"There is no goal of ‘churning things out,’ so to speak. The goal is to develop such measures that will best fit our interests. This work is going on right now but it is close to being finalized," Peskov said.

G7 member-states introduced the Russian oil price cap on December 5 and the embargo on seaborne supplies of Russian oil to the EU went into effect concurrently.