Dollar exchange rate above 67 rubles on Moscow Exchange, euro surpasses 71 rubles

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate rose above 71 rubles on Moscow Exchange on Monday for the first time since May 27, 2022, whereas the dollar exchange rate surpassed 67 rubles first since May 30, according to trading data.

As of 2:26 pm Moscow time, the euro exchange rate was up by 2.77% at 71.015 rubles, while the dollar exchange rate was up by 3.67% at 67.02 rubles, according to trading data as of 2:29 pm.

As of 3:00 pm, the euro exchange rate was up by 2.73% at 70.98 rubles, while the dollar exchange rate was up by 3.7% at 67.04 rubles. Meanwhile, the yuan was up by 3.47% at 9.572 rubles.