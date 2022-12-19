Japan, Russia start consultations on mutual fisheries in their exclusive economic zones

TOKYO, December 19. /TASS/. The authorities of Japan and Russia have begun consultations in a remote format on the issue of mutual fishing by Japanese and Russian fishermen in 2023 in the 200-mile exclusive economic zone of the two countries. This is stated in the material posted on the website of the Japan Fisheries Administration on Monday.

It is noted that the consultations will last until December 23.

In June, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Russia was suspending the implementation of an intergovernmental agreement with Japan on certain issues of cooperation on harvesting marine living resources until Tokyo fulfilled its financial obligations. She noted that Japan had stopped making payments due under the agreement and delayed the process of signing the annual executive document on the provision of gratuitous technical assistance to the Sakhalin Region, which is an integral part to ensure the functioning of this intergovernmental agreement.

In late September, Japanese fishermen resumed fishing after settling disputes on this matter and transferring 150 million yen (about $1.1 million) to the Russian side to pay for quotas.