Russia’s Customs Service expects trade with China at $170 bln by year end

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Federal Customs Service of Russia expects trade with China to reach $170 bln by the end of 2022, Head of the Russian Federal Customs Service Vladimir Bulavin said on Monday.

"We think that at the end of the year, the trade turnover with China will be at the level of $170 bln, which is 26% more than last year," he said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

According to Bulavin, trade with China was expected to reach $160 bln by December 2022, and this forecast "virtually practically came true." "We have $159 bln by December," he said.

The structure of imports from China has changed and largely consists of cars, construction and road equipment, Head of the Russian Federal Customs Service said.