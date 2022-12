MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The RTS index fell below 1,000 points for the first time since October 17.

The RTS index fell by 3.73% to 999.89 points, then slightly accelerated its decline and was at the level of 996.1 points (-4.09%). At the same time, the MOEX index fell by 1.07% to 2,109.91 points.

At the opening of the trading session, the MOEX index stood at 2,131.33 points (-0.07%), while the RTS dollar index fell by 0.78% to 1,030.51 points.