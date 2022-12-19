Hungarian top diplomat issues warning on ‘harmful’ price cap as EU energy chiefs meet

BUDAPEST, December 19. /TASS/. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto believes that EU energy ministers will approve the highly-anticipated cap on gas prices on Monday. But he noted that such a step will harm the European economy. On his way to the meeting in Brussels, Szijjarto said that he expected heated debates on this issue there.

"The EU Council of Energy Ministers has probably never met so frequently, but now it is justified given the energy crisis in Europe. The proposed cap on natural gas prices is wrong, harmful and dangerous, but it looks like it could still be introduced. There will be another big battle in Brussels today," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

Earlier Budapest spoke out against a gas price ceiling, warning that it would diminish fuel supplies to the market, and trigger price hikes, with consumers digging deeper into their pockets to cover energy expenses.

EU energy chiefs are expected to take another shot at agreeing on a gas price cap in Brussels on Monday. At their previous gathering, they failed to reach an agreement on this issue. Szijjarto is going to participate in this event on behalf of Hungary, because he is in charge of issues of international energy cooperation in the government.