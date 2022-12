MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The dollar rose by 54.75 kopecks to 65.19 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday. It surpassed the mark of 65 rubles for the first time since May 30.

The euro grew by 7 kopecks to 69.17 rubles.

The yuan remained unchanged at 9.27 rubles.