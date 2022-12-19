Musk asks Twitter users whether he should step down

NEW YORK, December 19. /TASS/. US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk set up a poll on Twitter on Sunday asking users to vote for or against his leadership of the social network.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," he wrote.

As many as 1.32 mln users have already participated in the poll which will last 12 hours. As of now, 53% of those voted think that Musk should step down.

Musk closed his purchase of the social media service on October 27. Immediately following the purchase, the billionaire fired a number of top executives. According to documents posted on the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s database, Musk also dissolved the company’s board of directors and became the sole leader of the social media network.