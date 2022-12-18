EU energy ministers to attempt to agree on gas cap, joint purchases

BRUSSELS, December 19. /TASS/. EU energy ministers will hold a meeting in Brussels on Monday in order to make another attempt to coordinate a gas price cap. At the December 15 summit, EU leaders supported reaching an agreement on gas prices and joint gas purchases at the ministerial level yet did not reach any agreement themselves.

Initially, the European Commission proposed to introduce a price cap only on gas delivered from Russia but this idea turned out to be unviable since the commission wanted EU states to completely reject Russian gas and replace it with liquefied natural gas or other energy sources.