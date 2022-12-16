Inter RAO ready to increase electricity supplies to China

ST. PETERSBURG, December 16. /TASS/. Russian generating company Inter RAO is ready to increase the capacity of electricity supplies to China if the Chinese side is ready, Head of the company Boris Kovalchuk told reporters.

"Everything is possible. We can also expand the capacity of deliveries to China. We are constantly in talks, we would be ready to invest in the construction of stations," he said.

Kovalchuk said earlier that the company expects that by the end of the year electricity exports to China will amount to a record-breaking 4.4-4.5 bln kWh. "The volume of deliveries to China will be record-breaking at the level of 4.4-4.5 bln kWh, in addition to Kazakhstan, Georgia, Turkey, Mongolia," he said.

Earlier, Russia’s power generating company Inter RAO told TASS that Moscow and Beijing had signed an agreement on increasing Russia’s electricity exports to a record-breaking volume of 4.4 bln kWh in 2022.