Bank of Russia to adjust macroeconomic forecast in February 2023

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia intends to incorporate adjustments in the budget estimate for 2022 in figures in February 2023, as well as the economic consequences of an oil price cap, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina at a press conference following a meeting of the board of directors of the regulator.

"The Ministry of Finance raised the estimate of the budget deficit from 0.9% to 2% of GDP for this year. We took this into account when making today's decision, and we will reflect it in the forecast figures after the second February meeting," she said.

"Foreign trade limitations continue to pose difficulties for businesses. They were supplemented this month by the introduction of an embargo on oil shipments, as well as a price cap for it. We will outline their consequences in our revised projections in February," Nabiullina added.

According to her, annual inflation will continue to slow down in the coming months. In the spring it may fall below 4%, but this will not determine price dynamics.

Earlier on Friday, the regulator once again decided to keep the key rate at 7.5% per annum. "The Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to keep the key rate at 7.50% per annum. Current consumer prices are growing at a moderate rate, and consumer demand is subdued. Inflation expectations of households and businesses, essentially unchanged, remain elevated. At the same time, pro-inflation risks are up and prevail over disinflationary risks. This comes as a result of rising inflation pressures from the labor market, worsening foreign trade conditions and a softer fiscal stance," the statement said.

The Bank of Russia Board of Directors will hold its next meeting on the key rate on February 10, 2023.