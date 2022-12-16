Russia’s ammonia supplies through Ukraine should be commercial deal — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The issue of ammonia supplies from Russia through Ukraine is being discussed - it should be a commercial deal for Moscow without political conditions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"For us it should certainly be a commercial deal without any political conditions," he said.

Vershinin also noted that the deal should have only "positive consequences for global food security."

On February 24, Russian chemical company Togliattiazot suspended the transit of ammonia through the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline due to the situation in Ukraine.

On November 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chairman of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Commission on Mineral Fertilizers Production and Trading Dmitry Mazepin that Moscow will work with the United Nations on resuming the supply of ammonia via the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline as part of the grain deal.