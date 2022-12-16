Next decision on key rate to depend on combination of factors — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has given a neutral signal in respect of the further path of the key rate and do not rule out its increase or reduction, Central chief Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference on Friday after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"We have given a neutral signal and it means the next decision on the rate path will be driven by incoming data, by prevailing factors - proinflationary or disinflationary. As I have already stressed, proinflationary factors prevail at present not merely in the midterm but also in the near term. That is why the rate movement will depend on incoming data - it is possible the rate will be kept, increased or reduced, if a disinflationary factors regarded by us as weaker at present will materialize," Nabiullina said.

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided on December 16 to keep the key rate at the level of 7.5% per annum.