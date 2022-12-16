Hainan's Sanya to be exemplary One Belt One Road coastal city — media

HAIKOU /China/, December 16. /TASS/. The resort city of Sanya on the southern coast of Hainan Island will become a model coastal city of the One Belt, One Road initiative in the coming years. This was reported by the People's Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the Chinese authorities intend to turn Sanya into a model of an economically developed and upgraded tropical port, leading among Chinese cities in terms of modern international tourism and consumer sector, with an advanced scientific and production cluster, ideal environment and highly developed system of urban management.

The newspaper notes that in recent years the city has outpaced other administrative-territorial units of the province in terms of growth rates of key economic indicators. Moreover, it stimulates the development of counties adjacent to it on the north, west and east. With their participation, the so-called southern economic belt of Hainan is being formed. In 2021 Sanya accounted for 64% of gross regional product of the zone, 75% of investment in fixed assets of its enterprises, 83% of consumption, 71% of revenues to the local budget.

Sanya's dynamic development contributes to a steady increase in government funding for social projects, the provincial authorities said. According to official calculations, about 77% of the city budget is spent for these purposes. At the same time, a number of measures are being implemented to transform poor families living on the periphery into middle-income households.

According to the newspaper, an increasingly important role in the development of Sanya is played by the advanced science and production sector, in particular technology companies registered in the territory of the Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City, a strategic innovation site that has enabled Hainan to successfully increase offshore hydrocarbon production, breed new high-quality varieties of vegetables and fruits and participate in international aerospace projects. According to calculations by Chinese economists, the added value of the local knowledge-intensive sector increases by an average of 4.9% per year.

Sanya is China's leading resort, home to more than 1 million people. In 2021, its gross product reached 83.5 billion yuan (about $13.2 billion), an increase of 12.1%. The city has an average annual temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius and a coastline of more than 200 kilometers. There are 19 bays and about 40 islands suitable for recreation in the surrounding waters. All this allows the local administration to successfully develop yacht tourism and beach holiday.