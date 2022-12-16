Bank of Russia’s Chief does not rule out increase in labor shortages in Russia

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The shortage of labor in Russia may increase in the future, head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference following a meeting of the board of directors of the regulator.

"An important group of risks is related to the situation on the labor market. It is not ruled out that the shortage of workers will continue to grow," Nabiullina said.

As a result, not only historically low level of unemployment is possible next year, but also wage growth significantly outpacing the increase in labor productivity, she added.

The unemployment rate in Russia in October 2022 amounted to 3.9%, to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported in late November.