Ruble not responding to regulator’s decision on key rate — market data

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The ruble’s exchange rate was not affected by the decision of the Central Bank to keep the key rate at a level of 7.5% per annum, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The dollar gained 0.34% to 64.68 rubles before the release of the regulator’s decision, while the euro lost 0.32% to 68.78 rubles.

Following the publication, the dollar moved up by 0.33% to 64.67 rubles and the euro was being traded at 68.78 rubles, down 0.32%.

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia made the decision to keep the key rate at 7.5% per annum at their meeting on December 16.