First Deputy PM sees Russia's GDP shrinking by no more than 1% in 2023

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia’s government presumes that the country’s GDP will contract but no more than 1% in 2023, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov told reporters on Friday.

The Russian Economic Development Ministry’s official outlook for next year suggests GDP contraction by 0.8%. This assessment remains unchanged so far, Belousov said.

"I think that it is possible so far to fit into the one-percent contraction," he said, adding that "the outlook has not been changed." "For the next year, the forecast remains the same as it was. Now at the end of the year, let's see where we are going and what the structure of GDP and the dynamics are. So far, we see a very good PMI level, which soared compared with the plunge in October," the official noted.

The Economic Development Ministry projects Russia’s GDP to shrink by 2.9% in 2022, by 0.8% in 2023, and grow by 2.6% in 2024 and 2025.