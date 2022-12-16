Arab countries proceed from their interests in oil price issue — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Arab states are governed by their own interests in the oil price issue and discuss it within the OPEC+ framework, Special Envoy of the Russian President Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Friday.

"These matters are discussed within the OPEC+ framework and I believe the position is the consensus-based there and they proceed from their own interests and not from some decisions dictated by anyone, which do not coincide with their price perceptions," Bogdanov said.

"Rational people proceed from economic laws of the market. Supply and demand, the balance between interests of consumers and suppliers - this is how the price is determined," the envoy added.