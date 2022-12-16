Efforts made to connect Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Some efforts are being made to connect Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system, but it needs to be done as quickly as possible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Reconnecting it [Russian Agricultural Bank] to SWIFT will be the central moment [in the withdrawal of Russian agricultural products from sanctions]. Some efforts are being made, but these efforts have not yet led to a final result. I would not talk about the timing, in any case, we put the question this way - we need to do it as quickly as possible, if we are actually talking about the statements that we had received from Western representatives," he said.

According to the diplomat, declarations from Washington and Brussels that agricultural items and fertilizers from the Russian Federation had been removed from Western sanctions had little effect. "Because these comments in the form of recommendations, appeals are not carried out by operators, and we monitor this at various levels. That is why we are striving not to lift sanctions, as I have previously stated, this is not our concern, but the concern of those who imposed them. We are seeking implementation of the comments and recommendations that have been made and that are constantly repeated, claiming that agricultural exports from Russia are not subject to sanctions. They are, the sanctions are in effect, perhaps even in excess," Vershinin continued.

"As a result, rather than discussing which organizations should be removed from sanctions, we should discuss which operations within the framework of the Russian agricultural exports organization should be removed from sanctions in accordance with the received commitments and statements. This includes insurance, reinsurance, financial transactions. In the end, you cannot carry out a single activity for the export of agricultural fertilizers and agricultural products without payment," he added.