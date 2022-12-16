Bank of Russia may shift to tighter monetary policy in case of budget deficit expansion

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank may shift to tighter monetary in case of a further budget deficit expansion, the regulator said in a statement following its board meeting on Friday.

"In case of a further budget deficit expansion, tighter monetary policy may be required to return inflation to target in 2024 and keep it close to 4% further on," the statement reads.

The movements of the economy and inflation largely depend on fiscal policy decisions, the regulator noted. The Bank of Russia takes into account the decisions already made regarding the mid-term expenditure path of the federal budget and the fiscal system as a whole.

The Central Bank once again decided to keep its key rate at 7.5% per annum at the board meeting on Friday. Current consumer prices are growing at a moderate rate, and consumer demand is subdued, while inflation expectations of households and businesses, essentially unchanged, remain elevated. Meanwhile, pro-inflation risks are up and prevail over disinflationary risks as a result of rising inflation pressures from the labor market, worsening foreign trade conditions and a softer fiscal stance, the regulator explained.