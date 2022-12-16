Phosagro investments in next five years to exceed $3.8 bln

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Phosagro's investments in the next five years will surpass 250 bln rubles ($3.8 bln), the company said on Friday.

"This year, the company will allocate around 64 bln rubles for investments (including capitalized repairs), and over 250 bln rubles over the next five years," the statement said.

In the first nine months of 2022, PhosAgro increased its fertilizer production by 6.7% to 8.1 mln metric tons. According to the results of the year, production can grow by almost 5% and exceed 10.9 mln metric tons, the company noted.

"In the current environment, we are not scaling back our investment programme; we are going to allocate a record amount of funds for the development of our production facilities this year. The Company’s tax payments are going to increase by 50%. In addition, we have more than doubled our support for social and charitable programmes, to RUB 10.9 billion. At the same time, PhosAgro is fulfilling its obligations to its shareholders by paying out dividends that are reinvested in the Russian economy", Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors Viktor Cherepov said.

Shareholders of Phosagro also approved a decision on the payment of interim dividends for Q3 2022 in the amount of 318 rubles ($4.9) per ordinary share at an extraordinary meeting held on December 8, 2022. "At the EGM, PhosAgro’s shareholders approved a decision to pay out dividends in the amount of 318 rubles per ordinary share. The dividend record date was set as 19 December 2022," the report said.

In September, shareholders of Phosagro greenlighted the final dividend payout for 2021 and the payment for 1H 2022 in the amount of 780 rubles per ordinary share. The company pays dividends each quarter, though in May its board of directors decided to postpone the issue of payments for Q1 2022, whereas in July the company’s shareholders did not take a decision to pay final dividends for 2021 at the annual meeting. Previously the board of directors recommended the dividend payout for Q4 2021 in the amount of 390 rubles per share, or 130 rubles per GDR.

PhosAgro is Europe’s biggest and the world’s third-largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilizers. Members of the Guryev family are economic beneficiaries of 43.66% of the company.