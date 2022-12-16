Economic contraction in Russia will not exceed 1% in 2023, says First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia’s government assumes that economic contraction in the country will not exceed 1% in 2023, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov told reporters on Friday.

The Russian Economic Development Ministry’s official outlook for next year suggests GDP contraction by 0.8%. This outlook remains unchanged so far, Belousov said.

"I think that it is possible so far to fit into contraction by 1%," he said, adding that "the outlook has not been changed." "Next year’s outlook remains unchanged so far," the official noted.