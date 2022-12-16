Phosagro shareholders approve interim dividends amounting to 318 rubles per share

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Shareholders of Phosagro approved a decision on the payment of interim dividends for Q3 2022 in the amount of 318 rubles ($4.9) per ordinary share at an extraordinary meeting held on December 8, 2022, the producer of fertilizers reported on Friday.

"At the EGM, PhosAgro’s shareholders approved a decision to pay out dividends in the amount of 318 rubles per ordinary share. The dividend record date was set as 19 December 2022," the report said.

In September, shareholders of Phosagro greenlighted the final dividend payout for 2021 and the payment for 1H 2022 in the amount of 780 rubles per ordinary share. The company pays dividends each quarter, though in May its board of directors decided to postpone the issue of payments for Q1 2022, whereas in July the company’s shareholders did not take a decision to pay final dividends for 2021 at the annual meeting. Previously the board of directors recommended the dividend payout for Q4 2021 in the amount of 390 rubles per share, or 130 rubles per GDR.

The company’s dividends amounted to 234 rubles per share, or 78 rubles for GDR, for Q3 2021, 156 rubles per share, or 52 rubles for GDR, for Q2, and 105 rubles per share, or 35 rubles per GDR, for Q1.

PhosAgro is Europe’s biggest and the world’s third-largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilizers. Members of the Guryev family are economic beneficiaries of 43.66% of the company.