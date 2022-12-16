EU to provide sanctions relief to some Russian businessmen, says portal

BRUSSELS, December 16. /TASS/. The European Union will provide a sanctions relief to a number of Russian businessmen connected with the sector of fertilizers, EUobserver reported on Friday citing unnamed diplomatic sources.

The list includes Andrey Melnichenko and his wife, Andrey Guryev, Moshe Kantor, Dmitry Mazepin and Vadim Moshkovich, according to sources. Individual EU countries will be free to unfreeze their money "if it's strictly needed to bankroll shipments of food and fertilizer, especially to Africa," the portal said. EU capitals will need to consult the EU Commission before they can go ahead.

Earlier reports said that the ambassadors of 27 EU member countries agreed on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, which would be confirmed via written procedure on Friday.