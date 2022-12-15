Sanya registers more than 2,200 new enterprises in January-October

SANYA /China/, December 15. /TASS/. At least 2,207 new investment-related enterprises were registered in Sanya city (Hainan province, South China) in January-October this year, up 28.6 percent year-on-year. This was reported by the Sanya Daily newspaper.

According to its data, 16 of them are centrally owned enterprises, 21 of them are Fortune Global 500 companies, and another two enterprises are among China's top-500 companies.

The article stresses that the city government pays special attention to improving the business environment and investment climate, which contributes to an increase in the number of economic entities and attracts capital investment.

As China Central Television previously reported, since April 2018, when Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the establishment of a pilot zone and free trade port in Hainan, a total of 6,580 enterprises have been registered in Sanya, whose activities contribute to attracting direct investment to the city. Of these, 131 are centralized enterprises, 156 are Fortune Global 500 companies, 83 are top 500 Chinese companies, and 775 are newly established enterprises with foreign capital.

On June 1, 2020, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council of China published a program for the formation of a free trade port in Hainan. The document provides for the creation of a special customs zone on this tropical island. The PRC authorities plan to complete the construction of the free port on the territory of the province in 2025, by which time the island should be built a system of free trade and investment. By 2035, Hainan is expected offer free trade and investment, cross-border capital flows, travel, and freedom of freight transportation.