Finance ministry tasked with floating bonds worth 2.5 trillion rubles, $1 bln in 2023

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia’s government has tasked the Finance Ministry with issuing state bonds worth no more than 2.5 trillion rubles and $1 bln rubles next year. The corresponding decrees were published by the government on the portal of regulatory acts on Thursday.

"<…> The Russian Finance Ministry should place state securities in 2023 with a nominal value in foreign currency in the amount no more than $1.02 bln in the equivalent at par value," the document said.

The placement of bonds in rubles is allowed in an amount not surpassing 2.566 trillion rubles ($39.5 bln).

The government’s decrees will take force on January 1, 2023.