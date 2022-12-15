Russia to preserve responsible financial, macroeconomic policy — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 15. /TASS/. Russian authorities will maintain the responsible financial and macroeconomic policy, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the meeting of the Strategic Development and National Projects Council.

"We will keep the responsible financial and macroeconomic policy, which guarantees in three years to come not merely full financing of social commitments but also the resolution of new tasks the country is facing," Putin said.

Such policy is important not merely to respond to current challenges but in the long term also, the head of state added.