Hainan's Sanya reduced its tax burden by $7 million under preferential policy

SANYA /China/, December 15. /TASS/. Chinese resort Sanya (southern Hainan province) offered tax deductions to innovative enterprises totaling 50 million yuan (about $7.14 million) under the preferential policy. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the Institute of Deep Sea Research of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in the science city of Yazhou imported two high-speed cameras worth 993 thousand yuan (about $141.86 thousand). As part of the policy updated in February of this year, this purchase was exempted from a duty of 129,000 yuan (about $18,400). The institute has thus become the first non-profit institution to be able to take advantage of the new preferential program for purchasing equipment for production needs.

According to the newspaper, so far 14 research institutes and resident companies of the Yazhou Bay Science City have bought equipment worth about 400 million yuan (about $57.1 million), with 50 million yuan (about $7.14 million) in incentives.

As Hainan Daily notes, this policy allows research institutes and innovative companies to significantly reduce their costs for research programs and attracts new businesses to the region.