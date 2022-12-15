Sistema posts 9.2% rise in Q3 2022 revenue under IFRS

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Consolidated revenue of Sistema under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) rose by 9.2% in Q3 2022 year-on-year to 239.7 bln rubles ($3.7 bln), the company said in its financial report on Thursday.

The rise was "due to the consolidation of Etalon Group's results since May 2022 as well as higher revenue at a number of key assets: at Medsi, thanks to the acquisition and opening of new clinics as well as increased patient flows; at MTS, due to continued growth in the telecom, fintech and media business verticals; and at Binnopharm Group, as a result of a significant increase in sales in the retail segment," Sistema said. Adjusted OIBDA fell by 9.2% to 70.1 bln rubles ($1 bln).

Group capex decreased by 39.8% to 28.6 bln rubles ($443 mln) in 3Q 2022 due to forward investments on the part of key portfolio companies in prior periods.

Net financial liabilities of the company’s Corporate Centre increased by 10% year-on-year and decreased by 2% quarter-on-quarter to 229.5 bln rubles ($3.5 bln). The Corporate Centre's cash balance was 16.4 bln rubles ($253 mln).