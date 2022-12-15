Gas supplies to the East to grow to 88 bln cubic meters by 2030 — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 15. /TASS/. Eastbound supplies of Russian natural gas will surge to 88 bln cubic meters by 2030, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the meeting of the Strategic Development and National Projects Council.

"Development of the port and pipeline infrastructure in the southern and eastern directions will be an important step to mitigate the impact of sanctions and other hostile actions against Russia. Implementation of such projects as the Kovyktinskoe Field, the Power of Siberia 2 and the Far Eastern route will make possible to increase gas supplies to the East to 48 bln cubic meters by as early as 2025 and to 88 bln by 2030," Putin said.

This will actually amount to more than 60% of gas supplies to the West in 2021, the Russian leader said.

"In their turn, new LNG projects in Yamal will make it possible to increase liquefied natural gas production by 70 bln cubic meters, which will also enable expanding the geography of exports," the head of state added.