Russia awaits final agreements with Belarus on Transneft tariffs for 2023

MOSCOW, 15 December. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service is still waiting for final agreements with Belarus on Transneft tariffs for 2023, Belarus may adjust its approach, Deputy head of the service Vitaly Korolev told reporters on Thursday.

"We have a procedure that determines that if the parties do not agree, 1.5 inflation is applied. Such decision was made last year. It is possible that a similar decision will be made this year, but in general we are still waiting for final agreements with the Belarusian side. Perhaps they will adjust their approach," he said.

Earlier, Transneft official representative Igor Demin told TASS that Belarus is requesting a 39% increase in the tariff for oil transit beginning January 1, 2023, justifying this decision by a 2-fold decline in cargo turnover through the country's system.

Transneft CEO Nikolay Tokarev announced in 2021 that the company did not rule out the suspension of the activity of its subsidiary in Belarus due to the actions of the Belarusian authorities. It was reported that an increase in the tax burden on the transit of Russian oil and oil products across Belarusian territory beginning in 2021 could pave the way for the bankruptcy and subsequent nationalization of Zapad-Transnefteproduct.

The Druzhba oil pipeline supplies oil to Belarusian refineries and transports it to Europe. The pipeline begins in the Samara region and travels via Bryansk before splitting into two sections: northern and southern. It then passes through Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, and Hungary.