Hainan's department for improving business climate becomes China's first

HAIKOU /China/, December 15. /TASS/. South China's Hainan province is the first PRC region to establish a department to improve business climate. This was reported by China News Service.

According to its information the opening ceremony of this state department took place this week in Haikou, the administrative center of Hainan. It was created through the resources of the e-government office, the Development and Reform Commission, the government services center and the province's big data administration.

The new department is expected to establish a sustainable mechanism to create a favorable market environment in Hainan. It will facilitate the process of economic digitalization and strengthen the social rating system. Moreover, companies registered on the island will be able to address the problems related to optimizing the business environment that exist because of the lack of coordination at the interdepartmental level much faster.

"We will focus on the regular issues related to the need for legalization and internationalization, the removal of restrictions and the implementation of measures to enhance openness and transparency," said Chen Ziyang, head of Hainan's Department of Business Climate Improvement.

As the official noted, the new department will support innovation processes most market players are interested in. "The business climate will be one of the obvious advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port," he stressed.

In April 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the establishment of a pilot zone and free trade port on Hainan. The goal of the program is to bring the island into the process of globalization and international labor distribution, and to lay a solid foundation for innovation. The local authorities are creating an attractive environment for investors and developing research and production infrastructure. According to the government plan, by 2025 the entrepreneurial environment in the province will reach advanced levels by national standards, and in 2050 the region will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, housing the campuses of leading universities, advanced laboratories and the headquarters of global corporations.