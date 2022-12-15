Russian GDP contraction to total around 2.5% by yearend, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 15. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP will contract by around 2.5% in 2022, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for strategic development and national projects on Thursday.

"GDP contraction by yearend is projected <…> at around 2.5%," he said, adding that no recession predicted by Western and some local experts occurred despite the economic war declared by Western countries against Russia.

In the third quarter of this year "the economic dynamics demonstrated a certain rise following the lows of the second quarter," the president noted.