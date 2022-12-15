Russia’s international reserves gain 0.9% over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves increased by $5.2 bln or 0.9% and amounted to $576.5 bln as of December 9, 2022, the Central Bank said on Thursday.

"International reserves stood at $576.5 bln as of December 9, having increased over the week by $5.2 bln or by 0.9% under influence of positive revaluation," the regulator said.

As of December 2, 2022, Russian international reserves totaled $571.3 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.