Number of DDoS attacks on Russian companies falls by over 30% in November — experts

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The total number of DDoS attacks on Russian companies and government organizations decreased by 30% in November 2022 compared to October, while the number of attacks in the first half of December fell 3-fold compared to the last two weeks of November, the press service of Russian StormWall is a cybersecurity company told TASS.

"According to StormWall analysts, the number of DDoS attacks on commercial structures and government organizations in Russia decreased in November and the first half of December 2022. Furthermore, the decline in the number of attacks was gradual in November and dramatic in December. According to experts, the overall number of attacks in November 2022 will be 30% lower than in October this year, with the number of attacks in the first half of December being three times lower than in the last two weeks of November," the statement said.

According to the press service, the number of attacks in the financial industry declined by 38% in the first half of December, 62% in the manufacturing industry, 54% in the telecommunications sector, and 26% in the entertainment sector. In retail, the number of attacks decreased by 28% in the first half of December, in logistics - by 16%, and in education - by only 14%.

The intensity of DDoS attacks has also dropped, according to the company's specialists. In November, the highest strength of attacks in Russia was 400,000 requests per second, despite earlier experts recording attacks with a capacity of up to 1 mln requests per second on critical industries.

"StormWall experts believe that hacktivist activity may have dropped due to a limitation in their technological ability to launch DDoS attacks in other nations due to a lack of electricity. According to analysts, the downward trend in attacks will continue, and the number of attacks on Russian businesses in January 2023 will be even lower than in December of this year," the press service stressed.